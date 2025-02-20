Ieq Capital LLC Has $58.28 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Datadog worth $58,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 205.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,561,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after buying an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,514.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

