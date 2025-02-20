Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 449.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $167.96 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

