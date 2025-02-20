Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 272,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 804.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 129,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $86.59 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,730,890.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,087,350.64. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,181.02. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,541 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

