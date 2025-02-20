Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $608.48 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

