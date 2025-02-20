Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,714 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PEP opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
