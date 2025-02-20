IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 959.40 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 960.50 ($12.09). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 957.50 ($12.05), with a volume of 997,033 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGG

IG Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 999.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 959.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 55.30 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, analysts predict that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 13.86 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marieke Flament purchased 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £49,988.95 ($62,902.92). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,013 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £50,650 ($63,734.74). 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.