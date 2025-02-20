Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 14,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus Trading Down 2.2 %

Maximus stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 499,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 213.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

