Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 14,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Maximus Trading Down 2.2 %
Maximus stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 499,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 213.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
