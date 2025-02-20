India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.98). 426,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 394,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.96).

India Capital Growth Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.40. The company has a market capitalization of £135.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

Fund Objective:

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments.

