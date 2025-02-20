Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 19.5% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) traded down 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 698.90 ($8.79). 1,716,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 704,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 928.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 853.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -573.71, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

