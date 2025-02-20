Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.21). Approximately 1,888,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -606.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 928.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 853.71.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

