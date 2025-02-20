Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 720.60 ($9.07). Approximately 2,904,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 737,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.35, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 928.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 853.71.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

