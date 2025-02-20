Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Zacks reports. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. Indivior updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

INDV stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

