ING Groep NV Has $49.41 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.65% of Light & Wonder worth $49,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

