Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66, Zacks reports. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Ingevity updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 9,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

