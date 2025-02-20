Inhibikase Therapeutics Appoints Mark Iwicki as CEO Following Dr. Milton H. Werner’s Resignation

In a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) announced significant changes in its executive leadership. On February 13, 2025, Dr. Milton H. Werner, Ph.D., resigned from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer, and principal executive officer of the company, as well as stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Dr. Werner’s departure appears to have been an amicable one, with no reported disputes or disagreements with the company or the Board. As part of his resignation, a separation agreement was reached, entitling Dr. Werner to severance benefits in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement. Additionally, a consulting agreement has been established between Dr. Werner and the company to provide services until May 13, 2025, with corresponding compensation arrangements.

To fill the leadership vacuum left by Dr. Werner, the Board appointed Mark Iwicki as the new President, Chief Executive Officer, and principal executive officer of Inhibikase Therapeutics, effective February 14, 2025. Mr. Iwicki brings over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, previously serving in executive roles in various notable pharmaceutical companies.

In conjunction with Mr. Iwicki’s appointment, an employment agreement was reached outlining his annual compensation, including performance-based incentive bonuses. Mr. Iwicki was also granted stock options as part of his compensation package, subject to specified vesting conditions.

Following these executive changes, Inhibikase issued a press release on February 18, 2025, officially naming Mr. Iwicki as the new CEO to further advance the company’s growth stage. The press release also highlighted Amit Munshi’s appointment as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Roberto Bellini, who will continue as a board member.

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing Abelson Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor therapeutics for Cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s focus is on advancing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate, for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

