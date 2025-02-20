InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode Company Profile



InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

