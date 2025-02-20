Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 13.73%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INGXF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 120,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

