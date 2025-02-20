Insider Buying: Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM – Get Free Report) insider Angus Forrest purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,583.36).

Acuity RM Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ACRM opened at GBX 1.82 ($0.02) on Thursday. Acuity RM Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

Get Acuity RM Group alerts:

Acuity RM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Acuity RM Group plc through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity, (www.acuityrm.com) is an established provider of risk management services.Acuity’s award-winning STREAM® is a governance, risk and compliance (“GRC”) software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity RM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity RM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.