Insider Buying: Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRMGet Free Report) insider Angus Forrest purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,583.36).

Acuity RM Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ACRM opened at GBX 1.82 ($0.02) on Thursday. Acuity RM Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

Acuity RM Group Company Profile

Acuity RM Group plc through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity, (www.acuityrm.com) is an established provider of risk management services.
Acuity’s award-winning STREAM® is a governance, risk and compliance (“GRC”) software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management.

