Insider Buying: Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider June Ang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £34,300 ($43,160.94).

Pacific Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

PAC stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.59. Pacific Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.91).

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

