Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 2,652,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,583. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in US Foods by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

