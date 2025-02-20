Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Insider Sells 3,416 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GKOS stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,808. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

