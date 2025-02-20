Insider Selling: Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 296,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

