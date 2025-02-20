Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
