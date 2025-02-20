Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. KBC Group NV grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,846,000 after buying an additional 297,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

