Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.