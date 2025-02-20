Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.41. 53,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

