Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

