Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.