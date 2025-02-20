Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,056 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after buying an additional 492,561 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 286,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

