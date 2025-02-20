Investcorp India Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCA) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

