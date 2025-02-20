Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46, RTT News reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $291,024.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,706.85. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,867. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

