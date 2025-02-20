iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,142,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 562,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

