iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

