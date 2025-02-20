iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.