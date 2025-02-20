iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,466,000 after purchasing an additional 216,231 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.