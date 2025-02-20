iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
