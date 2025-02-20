iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.