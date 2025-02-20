iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 51,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,053,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,407,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

