iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 559,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

