iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) is Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.01% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

