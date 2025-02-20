iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

