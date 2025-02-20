iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 130335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 186,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 143,942 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

