iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

