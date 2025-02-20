iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
