iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

