iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

