iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 3905108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.