iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

