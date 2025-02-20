iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after acquiring an additional 109,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

