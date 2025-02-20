iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.