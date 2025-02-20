iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.