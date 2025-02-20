iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.35 and last traded at $300.35, with a volume of 165845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.52.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.